Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.55 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

