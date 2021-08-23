Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 2,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 871,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,770,000. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,605,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

