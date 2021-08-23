Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 2.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Global Payments worth $259,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,353,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.41. 11,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,784. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

