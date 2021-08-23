Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 2,502,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

