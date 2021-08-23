GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,629.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.98 or 0.06676978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.95 or 0.01365022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.00376591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00136291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00649530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00336818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00328266 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

