Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

GL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 330,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,284. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,205 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

