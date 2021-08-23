Glynn Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 8.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $87,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,468,633. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,111. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.26 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

