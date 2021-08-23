Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $64.69 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 5.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Okta worth $64,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.09. 46,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,103. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.