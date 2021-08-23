Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $65.04 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 5.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Smartsheet worth $65,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Smartsheet by 61.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,060. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.