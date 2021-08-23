Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $73.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 6.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlassian worth $73,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

