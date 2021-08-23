Glynn Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 4.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $48,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.21. 197,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,854. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.