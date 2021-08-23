Glynn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,043. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

