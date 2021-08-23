Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $16.50 on Monday, reaching $617.02. 34,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.95, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

