Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $367.66 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $244.36 or 0.00496611 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $367.66 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

