GoByte Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $352,614.49 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars.

