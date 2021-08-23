GoHelpFund Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $11,935.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

