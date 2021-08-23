Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0054

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Gold Poker has a market cap of $28,179.04 and approximately $878.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00159931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.46 or 0.99709550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01011598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.23 or 0.06745359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

