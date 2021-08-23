Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Shares Up 0.4%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 61,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.