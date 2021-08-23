Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.26 million and $288,331.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.