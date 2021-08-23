Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 2.6%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company is headquartered in Chico, CA.

