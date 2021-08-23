Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th

Goldenbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Goldenbridge Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Goldenbridge Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBRGU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.