GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $181.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. GoldFund has a market cap of $153,004.42 and approximately $181.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005848 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

