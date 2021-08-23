Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Decreased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. 325,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

