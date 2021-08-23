Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.05. 316,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,667. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40.

