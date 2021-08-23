Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $107,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,908,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,025,000 after acquiring an additional 118,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.05. 316,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.31.

