Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $456.03 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Golem has a market capitalization of $456.03 million and approximately $142.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

