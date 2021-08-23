Good Works II Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 23rd

Good Works II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Good Works II Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Good Works II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.00.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.