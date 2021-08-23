Gores Holdings VII, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Gores Holdings VII’s (NASDAQ:GSEVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Gores Holdings VII had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Holdings VII’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

