Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.