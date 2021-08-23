Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.