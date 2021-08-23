Governor DAO Price Hits $1.04 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $338,230.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,887 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

