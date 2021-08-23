GoWithMi Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $91,369.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GoWithMi (CRYPTO:GMAT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

