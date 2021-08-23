GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 6,579 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

