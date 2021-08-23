GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.67. 283,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,421. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.