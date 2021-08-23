GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $90.55. 666,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

