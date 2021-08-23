GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 1,919 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $124.56. 841,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

