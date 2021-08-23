Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $492.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.26 million. Graco reported sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

