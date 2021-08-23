GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 2.07% of GrafTech International worth $64,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.45 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several research firms have commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

