GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.97% of GrafTech International worth $61,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.