Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,172.14 ($15.31).

Several analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.68) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,388 ($18.13).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

