Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 123,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,739,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $7,197,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,260,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

