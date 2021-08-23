Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Buys $109,058.40 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 176,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,771. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

