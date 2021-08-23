Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

