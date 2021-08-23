Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.72

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.68, with a volume of 209417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.