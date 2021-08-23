Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 2,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 757,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

