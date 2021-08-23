Green Plains (GPRE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) recently:

8/5/2021 – Green Plains was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

8/4/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

8/3/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

