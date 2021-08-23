Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $30.63 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.11 or 0.06727990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.08 or 0.01364122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00374965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.75 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00340248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.88 or 0.00349436 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,839,760 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars.

