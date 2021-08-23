Growth DeFi (GRO) Tops One Day Volume of $10,828.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $12.25 or 0.00024861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $10,828.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,204 coins and its circulating supply is 445,864 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

