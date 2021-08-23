Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Reaches Market Cap of $570,177.30

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $570,177.30 and $216.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,032,185,202,719 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

