GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.84

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.